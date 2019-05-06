visions

Did you know Philly was home to the first Korean Congress?

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
It was 100 years ago, here in the Cradle of Liberty, that Korean Americans held the First Korean Congress. They met and they marched to draw attention to Korea's fight for independence and democracy.

