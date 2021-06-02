one tank trip

Dinosaurs stroll into Philadelphia area this weekend

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dinosaurs stroll into Philadelphia area this weekend

OAKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Every kid loved dinosaurs, so to be able to play with them as an adult is pretty crazy," said Jason Rumao, who landed in Philadelphia this morning to prepare for the "Dino Stroll."

The interactive prehistoric experience is coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center this weekend on Saturday, June 5th, and Sunday, June 6th. It is the first time this event will take place in an indoor setting, just in time for the lifting of indoor gathering restrictions in Pennsylvania.

Matt Flynn, Executive Producer of Dino Stroll, is excited to see families come out and enjoy themselves.

"These have an effect on almost everyone," he said about the giant creatures. "People want to learn more and more that they can about them and see and just imagine back in time how it would have been."

Flynn and his business partners at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion, Michigan, came up with the idea not too long ago.

"Last year, after we did a holiday stroll, we were like, 'What else can we do?'," he said.

After deciding on dinosaurs, they decided to bring their experience to Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Atlanta, Memphis, and Philadelphia among roughly 40 cities.

Over the next three days, the Dino Stroll team will be unloading seven semi-tractor-trailer trucks full of dinosaurs ranging in all sizes. While some are simply statues, others are fully programmed animatronics that move, growl, and even "spit" at onlookers.

"Obviously, the show-stopping favorite is our walking dinosaurs," said Flynn. "They have a camera, they have a video screen, and their joysticks so they can see what's going on," he said about the actors in the high-tech costumes.

The Dino Stroll team plans to roam the Philadelphia area with those walking dinosaurs over the next few days, visiting landmarks like the Liberty Bell and Rocky Statue to generate interest in the event.

"I think that it's important to realize that as an adult, you can have a fun job if you want it," said Rumao. "Keep your options open. Try everything. You might run into something like this one day."

Tickets are sold in time slots to ensure the best experience. While many slots are sold out, the team plans to add more to accommodate the interest. To purchase tickets or learn more information, visit their website.

RELATED: Families rebuild sense of normalcy at LEGOLAND Discovery Center

EMBED More News Videos

Action News is featuring family fun spots you can reach on a "One Tank Trip." Our first stop is LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsupper providence township (montgomery county)one tank tripcommunity journalistfamilyinstagram storiesfun stufffeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONE TANK TRIP
One Tank Trips: Valley Forge National Historical Park
Families rebuild sense of normalcy at LEGOLAND Discovery Center
May flowers blooming at Pennsylvania family farm festival
How a brewery saved Historic Cold Spring Village
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Alert for strong storms and downpours Thursday
After murder conviction vacated, Walter Ogrod sues Philadelphia
Police: Woman dies after balcony collapse at Dewey Beach
Embiid out for Game 5 as Wells Fargo Center returns to 100% capacity
Mom accidentally shoots her 5-year-old while trying to hit dog, police say
What Fauci's emails from early days of COVID pandemic reveal
Former nursing home manager pleads guilty to endangering residents
Show More
Highlighting one hero behind the scenes of Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium
Severe shortage of truck drivers is creating all kinds of problems
FDA says avoid eating cicadas 'if you're allergic to seafood'
Netanyahu opponents reach coalition deal to oust Israeli PM
Cyberattack temporarily shuts down local JBS meat processing plant
More TOP STORIES News