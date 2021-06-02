Dinosaurs stroll into Philadelphia area this weekend

The interactive prehistoric experience is coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center this weekend on Saturday, June 5th, and Sunday, June 6th. It is the first time this event will take place in an indoor setting, just in time for the lifting of indoor gathering restrictions in Pennsylvania.
Matt Flynn, Executive Producer of Dino Stroll, is excited to see families come out and enjoy themselves.
"These have an effect on almost everyone," he said about the giant creatures. "People want to learn more and more that they can about them and see and just imagine back in time how it would have been."
Flynn and his business partners at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion, Michigan, came up with the idea not too long ago.
"Last year, after we did a holiday stroll, we were like, 'What else can we do?'," he said.
After deciding on dinosaurs, they decided to bring their experience to Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Atlanta, Memphis, and Philadelphia among roughly 40 cities.
Over the next three days, the Dino Stroll team will be unloading seven semi-tractor-trailer trucks full of dinosaurs ranging in all sizes. While some are simply statues, others are fully programmed animatronics that move, growl, and even "spit" at onlookers.
"Obviously, the show-stopping favorite is our walking dinosaurs," said Flynn. "They have a camera, they have a video screen, and their joysticks so they can see what's going on," he said about the actors in the high-tech costumes.
The Dino Stroll team plans to roam the Philadelphia area with those walking dinosaurs over the next few days, visiting landmarks like the Liberty Bell and Rocky Statue to generate interest in the event.
"I think that it's important to realize that as an adult, you can have a fun job if you want it," said Rumao. "Keep your options open. Try everything. You might run into something like this one day."
Tickets are sold in time slots to ensure the best experience. While many slots are sold out, the team plans to add more to accommodate the interest. To purchase tickets or learn more information, visit their website.
