"Discover Upper Darby" Mural

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A new piece of outdoor artwork is coming alive in Upper Darby!Volunteers from the community are joining forces this week to paint a new 135 foot mural on the 69th Street.Titled "Discover Upper Darby" it's part of the township's ongoing efforts to beautify and energize the business district.Our cameras were rolling during this painting session as Mayor Tom Micozzie greeted the volunteers.City leaders hope this will be the township's first official mural.