"Dogs for Joy" bringing full-time therapy dog to CHOP

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- When human intervention can't engage a patient, a puppy might do the trick.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia already has several volunteers bringing in their own puppies for animal-assisted therapy, but there will soon be a new permanent dog on the block.

Thanks to the Joy in Childhood Foundation, CHOP will be one of nine nationwide hospitals to receive a full-time facility dog. The $2 million grant program is an initiative fueled by Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins. CHOP expects to receive the dog during the summer of 2020.

Known as the Dogs for Joy program, it recognizes the unique ability that dogs have in uplifting and assisting patients through treatments.

Today, CHOP celebrated the news by welcoming many volunteer dogs to nuzzle with patients at a puppy-themed party!

To learn more, visit the Joy in Childhood Foundation's website.
