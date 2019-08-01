Community & Events

Down At The Shore: Weekend of August 1, 2019

STONE HARBOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Melissa Magee has what's happening this weekend Down At The Shore during Action News at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on August 1, 2019.

Watch the video below for more happenings in Stone Harbor.

Melissa Magee has what's happening Down AT The Shore during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 1, 2019.

