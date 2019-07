Down At The Shore: Weekend of July 25, 2019

EMBED >More News Videos Melissa Magee has what's happening Down At The Shore during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 25, 2019.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Melissa Magee has what's happening this weekend Down At The Shore during Action News at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on July 25, 2019.Watch the video below to find out where you can work out after eating all the summer treats.