Down At The Shore: Weekend of July 18, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5404415" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Melissa Magee is Down At The Shore with some sweet treats during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 18, 2019.

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Melissa has what's happening this weekend Down At The Shore during Action News at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on July 18, 2019.Watch the video below as Melissa shows us some delicious sweet treats.