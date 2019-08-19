Community & Events

Downtown Development District program expansion

DELAWARE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney was in Delaware City Monday to announce an expansion of the Downtown Development District program.

Delaware City, New Castle, Middletown, and Clayton are the latest municipalities to benefit.

The program helps fund investment in commercial districts, improves housing, and stimulates job growth.

There are currently eight designated downtown districts which have received more than $30,000,000 dollars in funding.
