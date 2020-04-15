Community & Events

Doylestown bookstore owner donates 50 books to Doylestown Hospital during COVID-19

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Action News had covered stories about people donating medical equipment or food, but this donation was unique and makes perfect sense.

The Doylestown Bookshop donated about 50 books to the Doylestown Hospital for staff and patients during COVID-19.

Doylestown Bookshop owner Glenda Childs says, they were thrilled when they reached out to the hospital and learned that yes, the hospital could in fact accept their book donation.

"We were talking about how we could help, and this donations of books could give people in isolation an escape," said Childs. "Reading is such an escape for everyone, all of us, especially when in isolation."

The book donation included some titles from the New York Times bestseller list.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbookshospitalcoronaviruscommunitydonations
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Employees, customers to be required to wear masks in Pa. businesses
Nurse says she was fired after bringing own mask, gloves to hospital
Gov. Murphy: I don't see normal gathering in foreseeable future
Philly mother charged in 7-year-old son's death
Check your stimulus check status
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
Temple sees pay cuts as impact of COVID-19 grows
Show More
NTSB: Roy Halladay was doing stunts when plane crashed, had amphetamines in system
Tips: Keeping hackers away while working, learning from home
Philly announces new resources for parents, seniors amid COVID-19
Hundreds expected to receive free groceries at food bank in Camden, New Jersey
COVID-19: High-tech glasses could protect first responders
More TOP STORIES News