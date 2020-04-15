Doylestown bookstore owner donates 50 books to Doylestown Hospital during COVID-19

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Action News had covered stories about people donating medical equipment or food, but this donation was unique and makes perfect sense.The Doylestown Bookshop donated about 50 books to the Doylestown Hospital for staff and patients during COVID-19.Doylestown Bookshop owner Glenda Childs says, they were thrilled when they reached out to the hospital and learned that yes, the hospital could in fact accept their book donation."We were talking about how we could help, and this donations of books could give people in isolation an escape," said Childs. "Reading is such an escape for everyone, all of us, especially when in isolation."The book donation included some titles from the New York Times bestseller list.