COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Drawing portraits to help homeless pets

EMBED </>More Videos

Drawings will be used on social media by Philadoptables as reported during Action News at 4 on November 6, 2018.

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
Some 8th grade students from Germantown Friends school, were putting their creativity to the test and helping out the city's animal shelters at the same time.

They were asked to draw adoptable dogs like Omar, a pit mix, who recently found a forever home.

The drawings will be used on social media by Philadoptables, a non profit that cares for homeless animals.

The students were more than happy to lend their artistic talents, while also learning about the challenges facing Philadelphia's animal shelter system, and how they can hopefully make a difference.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia ProudNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Joseph's Pantry opens for those in need
"American Kennel Club Pet Disaster Relief" trailer.
Bank donates new quad scull to Haddon Township Crew Club
Sharrie Williams takes part in scholarship event in Wilmington
More Community & Events
Top Stories
1 killed, 5 injured in Schuylkill crash; search for hit-and-run driver
Pa. man accused of threatening to shoot up polling place
Pedestrian struck, killed outside polling place in Northampton Co.
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place and voting hours
Uber driver charged after teen dies following car surfing fall
Police: 2 men steal computers, cash from Abington business
Grandmother wins Powerball jackpot of $343.9M
Troubleshooters: How to stop harassing robocalls and earn money
Show More
AccuWeather: Brief, But Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon
Election Day in Philly: Good turnout, bad weather
New law in New Jersey causes confusion for voters
Election Freebies: Vote, then get free fries, ice cream, more
Candidates cast their votes in Bucks Co. congressional race
More News