Drawing portraits to help homeless pets

Some 8th grade students from Germantown Friends school, were putting their creativity to the test and helping out the city's animal shelters at the same time.They were asked to draw adoptable dogs like Omar, a pit mix, who recently found a forever home.The drawings will be used on social media by Philadoptables, a non profit that cares for homeless animals.The students were more than happy to lend their artistic talents, while also learning about the challenges facing Philadelphia's animal shelter system, and how they can hopefully make a difference.