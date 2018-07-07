U.S. & WORLD

Drone fireworks display lights up California skies on July 4th

Drone fireworks display lights up California skies on July 4th. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 7, 2018. (WPVI)

FAIRFIELD, Ca. (WPVI) --
The Fourth of July looked a little different at Travis Air Force Base in California.

Instead of fireworks, 500 Intel shooting star drones lit up the night sky.

The drones danced in a choreographed routine honoring the military and American history.

These are the same drones that have previously performed at Disney, the Super Bowl, and the Olympics.

The animation took about a week and a half to synchronize with the music.

Experts also say the drones are safer than fireworks in dry, fire-prone areas.

------
