Drums and dancing electrify the stage to celebrate African culture

It's a multi-generational family within the Universal African Dance & Drum Ensemble, started in Camden in 1983. It gives youth a chance to be creative, make friendships, and learn discipline.
Apart from family, their largest focus is their culture. They invite anyone from any background to join in the celebration, hoping to spread love and find common ground to celebrate.
Two shows were held this afternoon at the Garden State Discovery Museum, an interactive environment that similarly builds family relationships and exposes children to diverse elements of the world. The museum is proud to hold these performances every year.
To learn more about the Universal African Dance & Drum Ensemble or the Garden State Discovery Museum, visit their websites.
