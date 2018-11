A school in Camden got a big surprise Monday morning.The Eagles threw a pep rally at Woodrow Wilson High to award them a $10,000 dollar grant.It's part of the NFL's Fuel Up to Play 60 initiative.Swoop was there to celebrate, along with the cheerleaders and some of the players.The American Dairy Association North East helped make this grant possible.The money will be used to strengthen programs that teach students how to live an active and healthy lifestyle.