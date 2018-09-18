COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Eagles' players speak at JCC sports awards dinner in Cherry Hill

By
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Eagles' players Malcolm Jenkins and Jason Kelce were the keynote speakers at an annual event that raises money for programs at the JCC.

And of course, all eyes were on the Eagles players.

Fans had two things on their mind, Carson Wentz coming back and another run for the Super Bowl.

Jenkins and Kelce were on the mic at the Katz Jewish Community Center's sports award dinner.

The pair of birds talked about the impact sports had on their lives.

A day after the team's first season loss, the starting star quarterback is coming back.

"I thank Carson. I'm excited for him to be back there. I know he's chomping at the bit. You're definitely going to get everything you got from that guy every time he steps out on the field," said Jason Kelce.

Cindy Yellin of Huntingdon Valley said, "It was great that it was announced he'll start on Sunday, hopefully, spark something."

Donna Bell of Cherry Hill said, "Very excited to have Carson back, but kudos to Nick Foles, he came in when we needed him."

"People are excited Carson is back, if something should happen I'm not really worried. We got two amazing quarterbacks," said Aaron Krause.

And while fans are already pinning their hopes on another Super Bowl run.

"Obviously we all want to win another Super Bowl, but we have to enjoy the ride. If you look too far ahead, you miss all the moments in between," said Jenkins.

