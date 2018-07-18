COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on July 18, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Action Cam was inside the Oval Plus, the Eakins Oval transformed. It's got food trucks, a shady place to relax, board games and a giant sandbox.

But it's only here for 5 weeks.

Crews literally got their hands dirty. Landscaping, cleaning and painting ahead of the grand opening of Oval Plus.

Jane Golden from the Mural Arts Program said, "There is a huge impact on the civic life of this city as we've turned Philadelphia into an outdoor museum."

Some kids got a sneak peek of the pop-up park inside Eakins oval now covered in colorful designs.

It included playing on jumbo board games, taking a break under the shade of flowing streamers or ditching the kicks for an 800 square foot sandbox in the center of it all.

When the park officially opens Friday, food and ice cream trucks will line the sides, a pop-up bar features a long list of slushies for the kids and adults.

To get there, take the scenic route. The outer northbound lanes of the parkway are temporarily shut down to traffic.

Kathryn Ott Lovell from Parks & Recreation said, "We encourage people to use that space, to see it as a park to see it as an extension of Fairmount Park, to see it as an extension of the Oval."

That extension goes all the way back to 20th Street. The pop-up park will last through August 24.

The Oval Plus is officially open to the public on Friday with a performance from Philadelphia School of Circus Arts and lasts through August 24.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsfun stuff
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Show More
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Human remains found in suitcase in Southwest Philly
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
More News