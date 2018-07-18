The Action Cam was inside the Oval Plus, the Eakins Oval transformed. It's got food trucks, a shady place to relax, board games and a giant sandbox.But it's only here for 5 weeks.Crews literally got their hands dirty. Landscaping, cleaning and painting ahead of the grand opening of Oval Plus.Jane Golden from the Mural Arts Program said, "There is a huge impact on the civic life of this city as we've turned Philadelphia into an outdoor museum."Some kids got a sneak peek of the pop-up park inside Eakins oval now covered in colorful designs.It included playing on jumbo board games, taking a break under the shade of flowing streamers or ditching the kicks for an 800 square foot sandbox in the center of it all.When the park officially opens Friday, food and ice cream trucks will line the sides, a pop-up bar features a long list of slushies for the kids and adults.To get there, take the scenic route. The outer northbound lanes of the parkway are temporarily shut down to traffic.Kathryn Ott Lovell from Parks & Recreation said, "We encourage people to use that space, to see it as a park to see it as an extension of Fairmount Park, to see it as an extension of the Oval."That extension goes all the way back to 20th Street. The pop-up park will last through August 24.The Oval Plus is officially open to the public on Friday with a performance from Philadelphia School of Circus Arts and lasts through August 24.------