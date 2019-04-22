Ways to celebrate Earth Day in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the only planet we have. Since 1970, April 22 has been set aside as an annual day to celebrate nature and environmentalism.
There are various events around Philadelphia to celebrate Earth Day 2019.
Here are a few and what the event organizers have to say:
1. Earth Day at the National Constitution Center
"Visitors can learn about green pioneers like President Teddy Roosevelt and First Lady Claudia 'Lady Bird' Johnson. Programming on the Center's front lawn will include a gardening activity and 18th century games. Visitors will also be able to create crafts that provide helpful tips on going green."
2. A Very Phanatic Earth Day at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education
April 22 1 p.m to 3 p.m.
"Mark the 49th annual Earth Day with a rousing, upbeat celebration featuring the Phillie Phanatic and Schuylkill Center staff. We'll "dance" the air cycle, create a magical rainstorm, play Earth Day Bingo, and even plant a tree! Meet us in the amphitheatre at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education."
3. Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive Event at the Glassboro Town Square
April 22 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
"Join Glassboro Mayor, Council, and the Green Team Commission for the first annual Learn Electric Automobile Day (LEAD) to be held on April 22, 2019, in Town Square to experience the many benefits of electric vehicles (EVs), including cleaner air, a smoother ride and greater convenience. Drive a Tesla, Nissan Leaf, BMW i3, Chevy Bolt and more."
4. Earth Day at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University
April 22 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
"On April 22, celebrate Earth Day with the Academy of Natural Sciences. Join us for a special Earth Day story time with Marty the Moose, and meet animals affected by climate change during a themed live animal presentation. Take tours of our Butterflies! exhibit to learn how butterfly populations, including species local to our area, are strongly impacted by climate change. Earth Day admission to the Academy of Natural Sciences is pay what you wish! Your pay-what-you-wish ticket includes admission to the whole museum, including Dinosaur Hall, Outside In, Butterflies! and our limited-time special exhibit Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids, normally an extra charge. Recommended donation is $10 per person. Offer does not apply to group admission. "
5. Party for the Planet at the Elmwood Park Zoo
April 27 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
"Save the date & join us for our annual celebration of Earth Day and all things eco-friendly, Party for the Planet! This year's Party is on Saturday, April 27th from 10am-3pm inside the zoo, and is FREE to attend with admission!"
