Easter Bunny gets some big help in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This job was a little too big for the Easter Bunny Saturday, so thousands of Easter eggs were brought in by the chopper-load in Northeast Philadelphia.The candy-filled eggs were dropped onto a field at Pennypack Park as families cheered.Once all the eggs were on the ground, children ran like wild to collect as many as they could.The fun event also included spring-themed games and activities for the kids and resource baskets for families.