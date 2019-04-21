PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This job was a little too big for the Easter Bunny Saturday, so thousands of Easter eggs were brought in by the chopper-load in Northeast Philadelphia.
The candy-filled eggs were dropped onto a field at Pennypack Park as families cheered.
Once all the eggs were on the ground, children ran like wild to collect as many as they could.
The fun event also included spring-themed games and activities for the kids and resource baskets for families.
Easter Bunny gets some big help in Northeast Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More