Eastern State Penitentiary sponsors holiday toy drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The holiday season can be emotionally challenging for families with loved ones in prison.

The Eastern State Penitentiary aims to lessen the burden on families struggling during this time of year.

The prison kicked off the season with a toy drive benefiting children impacted by incarceration.

Now through December 22, anyone who donates a new, unwrapped toy or children's book at the historic site will be granted "Buy One, Get One Free" tour admission.
