Community & Events

Eden Park renovation on schedule

EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor Mike Purzycki says Eden Park in Wilmington will be ready to welcome visitors this summer as reported during Action News at 4 on March 4, 2019..

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- While we're stuck with the cold for at least a little longer, a completely renovated park in Wilmington will be ready to welcome visitors this summer.

The dirt and equipment doesn't look like much right now but Mayor Mike Purzycki says work is progressing on schedule at Eden Park.

Back in October, he announced the $2.4 million dollar project.

Once summer comes around, there will be redesigned pools, athletic fields, and a playground for the community to enjoy.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventswilmingtonphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Wrong-way driver crashes into vehicles on I-95
2 teens killed, driver injured in Bucks Co. crash
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Police-involved shooting under investigation in New Hope
1 injured after two-car crash in Tacony
AccuWeather: Sunshine Returns
Woman charged with murder of prominent Berks Co. jeweler
Show More
Police: Man 'brutally executed' under bridge in Kensington
Feds charge suspect after woman's body found in trunk of car
How Mike Trout could wind up with Bryce Harper in Philly
'The Sandlot' will return as TV series with original cast
Missing 5-year-old and 8-year-old sisters found alive
More TOP STORIES News