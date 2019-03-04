Eden Park renovation on schedule

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- While we're stuck with the cold for at least a little longer, a completely renovated park in Wilmington will be ready to welcome visitors this summer.The dirt and equipment doesn't look like much right now but Mayor Mike Purzycki says work is progressing on schedule at Eden Park.Back in October, he announced the $2.4 million dollar project.Once summer comes around, there will be redesigned pools, athletic fields, and a playground for the community to enjoy.