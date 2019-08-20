Community & Events

El Paso man who lost wife in mass shooting gets new SUV from community

By ABC7.com staff
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man who lost his wife in the mass shooting at a Walmart earlier this month is getting some help from his community.

Antonio Basco buried his wife Saturday and invited the public to attend the funeral.

Sometime that night, his blue SUV was reportedly stolen. It was found badly damaged the next morning.

A Ford dealership stepped in to help. Workers there gave him a new SUV the same color as the one he had shared with his late wife.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsel paso shootingtexasshootingshooting rampageu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigns, mayor's office says
Police: Argument over social media leads to deadly double stabbing
Crews search for missing kayaker in Cumberland County
Out-of-control driver slams into Delaware home
Motorcyclist killed, mother and 4 kids injured in Port Richmond crash
Woman pleads guilty in case of Delaware firefighters killed by arson
Search for driver who abandoned crashed car after police chase
Show More
11-year-old N.J. boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
West Chester preps for 100th 6abc/Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day parade
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory extended through Wednesday
Crash blocks all lanes of Route 42 southbound in Camden Co.
Fifth heatwave of 2019 leaves folks looking for relief
More TOP STORIES News