Emily's Entourage hold's 8th annual winter gala to fund cystic fibrosis research

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Emily's Entourage held its 8th annual winter gala in East Falls on Saturday night.
The foundation's goal is to accelerate research for new treatments and a cure for certain mutations of cystic fibrosis--a fatal genetic disease primarily affecting the lungs and digestive system.
Since 2011, Emily's Entourage has awarded more than $3.8 million in research grants.
Co-founder, Emily Kramer-Golinkoff, has a rare form of cystic fibrosis and at 34 years old, she's fighting for a cure.
This year's award recipients are local philanthropists Kami and Josh Verne.
Action News reporter Annie McCormick was among Saturday night's guests.
