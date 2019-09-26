Community & Events

Employees at American Water prepare meals for their neighbors in need

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Hundreds of workers in Camden took time out of their day to prepare meals for their neighbors in need.

Employees at American Water spent the day packaging meals for Cathedral Kitchen, which is the largest emergency food provider in Camden.

The day is part of American Water's month of service, which encourages employees to volunteer in the communities where they live and work.
