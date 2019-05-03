Ex-gang member turned sculptor on a mission to elevate the human spirit

Vanny Channal is the son of Cambodian refugees who fled the killing fields of the Khmer Rouge only to land in gang-infested Southern California. Channal joined a gang at age 14 and after more than a decade, he left that life behind and came to Philadelphia to build a normal life. He now makes intricate sculptures, using only discarded metals, the items that society tossed aside as worthless. Each piece of art is a commentary on how Channal says he felt as a teenager and young adult.3400 W. Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104215-243-1100100 E. Northwestern Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118215-247-57778046 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA215-335-9500