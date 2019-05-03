Community & Events

Ex-gang member turned sculptor on a mission to elevate the human spirit

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Vanny Channal is the son of Cambodian refugees who fled the killing fields of the Khmer Rouge only to land in gang-infested Southern California. Channal joined a gang at age 14 and after more than a decade, he left that life behind and came to Philadelphia to build a normal life. He now makes intricate sculptures, using only discarded metals, the items that society tossed aside as worthless. Each piece of art is a commentary on how Channal says he felt as a teenager and young adult.

You can see Vanny Channal's work on Instagram @steel_n_pacific

