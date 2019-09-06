Community & Events

Excitement builds for "Audible for Autism" Day at Lincoln Financial Field

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Excitement is building for the Audible for Autism Day at Lincoln Financial Field.

The group's own Dani B performed the national anthem to kick things off at a press conference at Philadelphia City Hall this afternoon.

Audible for Autism also honored community members who've made life changing contributions to the local autism community.

The Autism Awareness Event will happen at the Linc next Saturday, September 14th, with Temple Football facing off against the University of Maryland.
