Face masks raising concerns for beachgoers in New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This summer, people aren't just focused on protecting themselves from the sun and heat, they are also protecting themselves from the COVID-19 pandemic.Down at the shore, Castaway Cove opens Thursday at 5 p.m. and employees say you should expect delays.It's going to take longer to get on rides as people have to stay socially distant.While it's required to wear a mask, some people expressed strong opinions about it."I don't feel like I need to wear a mask out here," said Madison Hill of Essington, Pennsylvania. "It is kind of hot and it gets all sweaty."While it's not required to wear a mask out on the sand, Taylor Fonseca of Sloatsburg, New York said, "I don't wear my mask on the beach because I go in the water."Abraham Morales of North Philadelphia said, "Well I wear glasses so it will fog up pretty easily. Just sweat everywhere, it's very uncomfortable as you speak. Just sweat dripping down your face very annoying."The heat concerns some beachgoers say have made it uncomfortable to wear their face masks."It's hot, it's very hot and you can get overheated quickly," said Chermara Spencer of Reading, Pennsylvania. "Makes you just want to go back inside so definitely taking breaks from the masks."Tom Yurcisin of Tinton Falls, New Jersey said, "it's got to feel better than getting the virus or getting somebody else sick."Young people that spoke with Action News say they don't see many of their peers wearing face coverings."It's making me a little nervous actually," said Alyssa Spar of Reston, Virginia. "A lot of teenagers probably don't think it's that big of a deal."But Tessa Spradlin of Garnett Valley says she makes sure to wear her mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19.She's teaching her three little ones about the importance of wearing a mask and also warning them they might not get to do rides this year."I think we probably won't be doing the rides tonight, but we said we'd take a look at least and if it looks like they're safe and we're comfortable we'll do it," said Spradlin.Employees at the beach say they're going to evaluate how everything goes Thursday and then make adjustments. They do have hand sanitizer at every entry and exit of rides and hours are cut back this year from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. with the mindfulness of keeping employees out of the heat wearing a mask for too long.