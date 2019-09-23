Kristal Sotomayor is producing and directing a documentary film called Expanding Sanctuary. The film follows immigrant rights organization Juntos as they campaigned against the continuation of PARS, a database of personal information shared between the city of Philadelphia and ICE, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.
The Vera Institute in collaboration with the City of Philadelphia and the Nationalities Service Center have created a program that will offer attorney representation for immigrants as they encounter deportation hearings. The model would be similar to public defenders in criminal court with the hope of creating due process and equal rights to those facing deportation.
The team behind South Philly Barbacoa has always been outspoken about the rights of undocumented workers in the restaurant industry. Now, they are taking their food to voters in hopes of raising awareness for issues facing voters and hoping to connect candidates with potential voters.
Walter Perez shares their stories.
Faces of Change in Immigration Reform
