Fallen Soldier Motorcycle Procession

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- A procession of motorcycles honoring fallen soldiers is making its way across the country.Wednesday, the riders stopped in New Castle, Delaware.During each stop, a memorial flame burns while a moment of silence is observed and a memorial plaque is presented to the families of fallen soldiers.At this stop, at St. Peter's elementary, they honored Air Force Senior Airmen Elizabeth Loncki.She died in 2007 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.