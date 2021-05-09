Families reconnect with Mother's Day brunch at Cairnwood Estate

The atmosphere at this estate within the Bryn Athyn Historic District was very different last year.
"We weren't even open at all," said Parker-Adams, the Director of History and Education at Cairnwood. "No staff was in the building last Mother's Day."
However, plants were blooming, string instruments were singing, and families were dining at Cairnwood on this Mother's Day.
"COVID took its toll on us but now, something like this, it's just wonderful to be with them," said Andrea Triner about enjoying brunch with her two daughters. "We missed a lot of birthdays and holidays and, you know, hopefully that's all behind us."
The family from Churchville, Pennsylvania, has been unable to enjoy frequent family time during the pandemic. However, they say that the vaccines have allowed them to reintroduce fire pits and barbecues to their family once more.
"Time together is that much more special because we didn't have it over the last year," said Andrea's daughter, Nicole Mulhern. "So, really cherishing those moments is something that I'm looking forward to."
The Triner family are also participants in the Cairnwood book club. It's just one of the community activities offered by the national historic landmark during a normal year. Among others are the Christmas and Valentine's celebrations along with a wine tasting in the fall.
Parker-Adams says these events are still up in the air due to the pandemic. But she is thrilled that their hard work resulted in a Mother's Day celebration fit for Cairnwood's history.
"We are a historic house where there were three amazing women who were mothers," she said, referring to the estate's original owners, the Pitcairn family. "To welcome gas back into the house and entertain, that's what these women did on a regular basis."
Guests can arrange tours of the historic property and also schedule photoshoots among other activities. To learn more about the Cairnwood Estate and their calendar of upcoming events, visit their website.
