Family finds unique way to celebrate parent's 70th wedding anniversary amid COVID-19

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Seventy years ago, Frank and Elly Broyan said "I do." On Friday, they celebrated their wedding anniversary through a window at the Birches at Newtown, in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

"You all love us so much," Elly Broyan told her family through the window.

The small gathering was not the 70th wedding anniversary party their family hoped to throw, but they say it will do for now.

"We haven't been able to see them for a long time so we decided to ask if we could send a cake over," said Mary Ernst, one of the couple's daughters.

Many of the Broyan's six children now have kids of their own. On the lawn of the retirement community, four generations stood together to sing and visit with the Broyans.

"It's a big difference because I would come all the time to visit them and sit with them...always hug them and kiss them hello and goodbye," said Debra Chmieleski-Carcione, another daughter of the couple.

At 92 and 90 years old, Frank and Elly both have dementia, according to their children.

Their children also say their parents don't quite understand why people are not allowed inside to visit with them, and that's been difficult, but the family is trying to make the best of a tough situation.

"Even though we can't touch them, we all came out here to wish them a happy anniversary. And they look very happy," said Chmieleski-Carcione.
