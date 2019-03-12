Community & Events

Family, friends gather to remember Mummers legend Bob Shannon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was an emotional night in South Philadelphia as the Quaker City String Band remembered former captain Bob Shannon.

The band played outside the Murphy Ruffenach Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home where Shannon's visitation is being held.

His family listened as they wiped away tears.

Shannon served from 1972 to 2008 as the captain of the award-winning string band.

He passed away last week in his sleep at the age of 71.

Visitation continues tomorrow followed by his burial.
