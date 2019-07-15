Family, friends gather to remember Philadelphia TV pioneer Lew Klein

Klein passed away in June at 91 years old.
He left behind a devoted family and the longtime love of his life, Janet.
His namesake is Temple's Klein College of Media and Communication.
Klein spent 67 years teaching and mentoring students at Temple.
He played a vital role in fundraising for Temple and on their search committees recruiting future administrators, like Temple's current dean of communications, David Boardman.
Klein began as a TV executive at Channel 6. He produced American Bandstand, Captain Noah and His Magical Ark and went on to achieve great success in television. But he would tell people, it was working with students that he held as his greatest career achievement.
On Sunday, speakers included former police commissioner Charles Ramsey, former students, comedian Bob Saget and 6ABC's president and general manager Bernie Prazenica.
"It was simply impossible to say no to Lew. So many in this room have been on the side of Lew asking them for something and it was never asking for Lew, it was asking for a student, for a pal, for something to help someone," said Prazenica.
"You wanted to hold his hand. He brought people to together from all walks of television," Saget said.