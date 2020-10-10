Family, friends hold vigil for 10-month-old killed by father

10-month-old Zara Scruggs with mother Erica.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On Friday, family and community members gathered to remember 10-month-old Zara Scruggs, who was allegedly raped and murdered by her father."I'm going to miss her," said grandparent Darlene Smith.Zara Scruggs' grandparents spoke to a crowd outside their home.The Norristown block was packed with pink balloons and grieving loved ones.A community rallied behind the 10-month-old's family. She died after police say she was raped and beaten by her father."We're all hurting, but it's day by day," said Eric Smith."To hear your child scream and there's nothing you can do, I don't want any mother to feel what I felt that night," said Darlene Smith.Smith relived the trauma of learning her granddaughter had passed.The 10-month-old who affectionately was called 'moo' by family members, was described as smart, playful, and loving.The Smiths never suspected this past Saturday would be the last time they would see her alive."Not that we ever thought it would be last time? No. Did we ever see any kind of problem? No. He was respectful, no signs at all," she said.Austin Stephens, now in jail, had a joint custody agreement with Zara's mother, per authorities.Stephens' mother Tiffany Santangelo, condemned her son's alleged behavior."He is a monster. We do not support him at all. We are completely against this act that he did to my granddaughter. We loved her," said Santangelo.Too upset to speak, Zara's mother, Erica, could only say she was speechless to see the number of people that showed up for her daughter."Zara was loved by many," said Darlene Smith. "She was special. I didn't know how special until I see all this love."Zara's funeral is set for Monday.