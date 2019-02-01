COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Family honors off duty Deputy

Deputy Mike Terry was recognized for helping 13 year old Kyle Tucker as reported during Action News at 4 on February 1, 2019.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
"A true blessing and a hero."

That's how a Philadelphia family described an off duty sheriff's deputy after he helped reunite them with their lost teenager.

Deputy Mike Terry was recognized Friday for helping 13 year old Kyle Tucker safety return to his family.

Last month, Kyle got lost in Mayfair after taking the wrong Septa bus.

After his family called police, Deputy Terry called Ms. Tucker to let her know he had found Kyle.

Even though he was off-duty, Terry took it upon himself to drive Kyle back home to Rhawnhurst to his grateful family.
