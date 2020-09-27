Family, neighbors welcome home 10-year-old boy who underwent brain surgery

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Stars Wars filled celebration served as a welcome home parade and belated birthday party for 10-year-old Alex Skumpya from Warminster, Bucks County.Skumpya was excited to finally be home after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor."I'm excited because it's a surprise, I have multiple surprises today," the fourth-grader said.Saturday, was filled with surprises and an outpouring of love, including a honk parade that brought out friends, family, and local law enforcement.Skumpya had been experiencing migraines for more six months.The fourth-grader was admitted into CHOP back in early September.An MRI revealed he had a tumor and has undergone four separate operations."It was really hard because with COVID family couldn't visit," said his mother Jennifer Coleman.Coleman says she's thankful it was a benign tumor but adds it still caused a lot of problems for Skumpya because it was near his pituitary gland.While he still has a long road ahead in terms of recovery, Skumpya's family says their just happy to have him home."I don't have to sleep by myself and I really missed him a lot," said little brother Erik Skumpya.A celebration this little fighter and big-time Action News fan will never forget.