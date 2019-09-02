PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Sunday, a community in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section rallied behind a 9-year-old girl who was injured after grabbing an explosive device.
The block party on West Airdrie Street was in support of Jabrayah Smith.
Smith lost three fingers back on June 30 after she says she grabbed an explosive out of her 7-year-old sister's hands.
Family and friends at Sunday's party wore shirts with a special phrase "My sister's keeper" on the back in her honor.
The family says so far they've raised $1,000 to cover her medical bills but they're hoping to raise $40,000 to help get her a robotic prosthetic.
Family, friends rallying behind girl who lost fingers from explosive device
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News