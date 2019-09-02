Community & Events

Family, friends rallying behind girl who lost fingers from explosive device

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Sunday, a community in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section rallied behind a 9-year-old girl who was injured after grabbing an explosive device.

The block party on West Airdrie Street was in support of Jabrayah Smith.

Smith lost three fingers back on June 30 after she says she grabbed an explosive out of her 7-year-old sister's hands.

Family and friends at Sunday's party wore shirts with a special phrase "My sister's keeper" on the back in her honor.

The family says so far they've raised $1,000 to cover her medical bills but they're hoping to raise $40,000 to help get her a robotic prosthetic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphia newsexplosionpennsylvania
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dorian intensifies to 'catastrophic' Category 5 storm as it lashes Bahamas
Collision leaves 2 officers, man hurt in Philadelphia
Philly native Kevin Hart injured in California car crash, officials say
AccuWeather: Pop Up Showers Labor Day
Sunday services held outside after massive church fire
Man arrested at Six Flags after police find weapons in car
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
Show More
Public warned of possible measles exposure in central Pa.
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
New Jersey man charged in toddler's suffocation death to remain jailed
Man shot nearly two dozen times in Southwest Philadelphia
DA: No charges against MetroPCS employee who killed robbery suspect
More TOP STORIES News