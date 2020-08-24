FYI Philly

FarmerJawn on a mission to fight food insecurity in Philadelphia

By Bethany Owings
Christa Barfield is a Green Acres kind of gal; a city native turned suburban farmer on a mission to fight food insecurity.

At FarmerJawn, she's growing a variety of herbs and vegetables on her one-acre farm, providing affordable organic produce to the community. She runs a farmer's market on the weekends and also sells a weekly CSA box.

The mother of two tells us it all started when she experienced burnout working long hours in the healthcare industry. Barfield then went on a life-changing trip to the Caribbean where she was deeply inspired by seeing the connection people there have to nature. When she returned home, she began growing seedlings in her backyard, having no knowledge of how to grow anything. She taught herself how to farm.

As her dreams blossomed, she also created Viva Leaf Tea, blending the different herbs she grows on the farm with flavors such as Raspberry leaf, ginger, lavender, hibiscus and sage.

Another important pillar of her mission is to address food injustices for families and food insecurity in our region. And she plans to open a new plant café in Germantown, a space where plant lovers can come, hang out, trade plants and talk shop.

FarmerJawn and Viva Leaf Tea | Instagram | Facebook
770 Jenkintown Road, Elkins Park 19027
Hours: Friday 12-7 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
