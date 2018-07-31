COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fast moving infants were awarded for their speed Tuesday in Wildwood

EMBED </>More Videos

6th Annual "Wildwoods Baby Waddle Contest." featured two races, the crawl and the waddle as reported during Action News at 4 on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Fast moving infants were awarded for their speed Tuesday in Wildwood, as part of the 6th Annual "Wildwoods Baby Waddle Contest."

The competition was open to any speed-crawling babies 15 months or younger, and and waddling toddlers 24 months or younger.

The event featured two races, the crawl and the waddle.

There were a few tears, but most of those frowns turned to smiles once the little ones reached their parents.

Both winners received a family four-park to Morey's Piers amusement parks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia ProudWildwood
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Pets and their owners celebrate a law to combat animal cruelty
Celebrating delicious food and tradition dating back to 1943
Dozens of campers spent the day on the ice
CHOP helping kids in summer camp learn a few lessons on safety
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in assault and robbery of Delco librarian
Vigil for release of man accused of Rittenhouse murder
Penn State frat member gets house arrest over pledge death
Delco man charged in attempted rape of 82-year-old woman
Phillies acquire All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from Rays
Car crashes into house after police chase in Delaware Co.
AccuWeather: More Humid Wednesday, Scattered Downpours and Thunderstorms
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Show More
Priest hospitalized after savage attack inside Delaware church
New Castle Co. landlord facing strict penalties over properties
Jury picked for trial of ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort
1 dead, 2 hurt after dump truck, SUV collide in Burlington Co.
Agents confiscate fake Cartier bracelets at Port of Philadelphia
More News