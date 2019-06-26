Feathers ruffled over Frenchy's beach umbrellas in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- An Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk eatery is turning heads and ruffling some feathers with their new beach umbrella rental service.While some love the new setup near the Ocean City Music Pier, opponents say it's taking up too much room.Around Memorial Day, regulars on the beach in Ocean City near Music Pier started noticing something different--an abundance of red and yellow umbrellas.Each umbrella--set up with a lounge chair underneath--has a Frenchy's logo on it. It's the eatery directly behind them on the boardwalk that's recently expanded into the beach rental business, and will even deliver food to your chair.Joan Pierce of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania said she likes the convenience of it."I think this is perfect," she said.But not everyone sees it that way."They got these big chaise lounges here and people are mad about it," complained Randy Jacobs of Dallas, Pa.John Lazar is from Northeast Philadelphia but spends much of his summer in Ocean City."I went over to City Hall and complained. And they talked about some proprietary rights where the store owners actually have rights to the high tide line," said Lazar.He's referring to Riparian rights. Officials with Adventure Golf South, the company that owns Frenchie's, say as part of the property deed, they do have Riparian rights. Meaning they can do businesses on the beach in front of their eatery along the Music Pier.Arlene Hurwitz of Allentown, Pa. says, "Well if they own this beach, why do we have to buy beach tags?"Folks with Frenchy's say they're trying to be good neighbors, as they offer something new."We are not going to move anyone off--if people come down and there's room they can set up. We're kind of working with the city so far and figure out the best way to do this for us as a business and for the people of Ocean City," said Kevin Kelly, Vice President of Operations for Adventure Golf South.Some folks have suggested that Frenchy's still rent the umbrellas and chairs, but not setting them out in advance and keeping the unused ones off to the side.We reached out to Ocean City for comment on this. So far we have not heard back.