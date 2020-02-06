Fulfilling physical and spiritual hunger for Philadelphians at Broad Street Ministry

Started in 2005, Broad Street Ministry engages in what they call "Radical Hospitality," providing immediate essential services for the most vulnerable in our area. In 2019, they served over 71,000 meals to more than 6,000 unique guests. In addition to meals, they offer clothing, mail services, and personal care items.
They reach beyond the issue of homelessness as well. One guest told us he barely makes enough money for rent, so he stretches his dollar by eating meals at the ministry.
The church on Broad Street is the official mailing address for more than 3,000 Philadelphians. Because of this, the church was informed a few years ago that it maintained the largest swath of registered voters in the commonwealth. The ministry believes it is important for guests to redeem what they are eligible for, including their right to vote. This priority is something they share with the League of Women Voters, who were volunteering this morning to help serve delicious meals and contribute values respect and dignity imbued within the environment.
The League of Women Voters took the opportunity to kick off their Community Care series at Broad Street Ministry this morning. They will be hosting many other events throughout the year in order to bring the voting community together by caring for others and themselves.
To learn more about future Community Care events with the League of Women Voters in 2020, or to get involved with Broad Street Ministry, visit their websites.
