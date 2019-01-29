Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
The Liberty Medal
Inside Story
Visions
Philly Proud
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
6ABC DISCOVERY
Not everything your parents told you was true!
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3894169" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Fibs your parents told you...and you believed! | 6abc Discovery
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WPVI
Tuesday, January 29, 2019 11:47AM
How many of these did you hear growing up?
Related Topics:
community-events
6abc Discovery
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6ABC DISCOVERY
Stormtracker 6 Live Double Scan Radar Explained | 6abc Discovery
More 6abc Discovery
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
"Grow With Google" initiative
Students honor first responders
Giant's new concept store in South Philadelphia
Navy Yard Job Fair
City in Conversation: One Book, One Philadelphia
More Community & Events
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Rain and snow today, followed by arctic blast
Check early school dismissals
Philly braces for snow, dangerous cold
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police: Pregnant Lyft driver stabbed to death by rider
Enraged driver beats car with bat on Roosevelt Boulevard
First charges related to feds probe of Local 98 handed down
Roger Stone, Trump confidant, pleads not guilty
Show More
Mother dies, baby survives after fall down NYC subway stairs
Officer investigated over arrest caught on bodycam video
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
More News