Community & Events

Final goodbye: DMX memorial service to happen Saturday in New York

EMBED <>More Videos

Procession set for DMX's memorial service in Yonkers, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A final goodbye begins Saturday for the late hip-hop artist DMX in New York.

The procession called "The Ruff Ryders 2 The Rescue: Ryde 4 Life" will begin at Yonkers Avenue and Central Park Avenue near Empire City Casino in Yonkers.

It will cause intermittent street closures between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A memorial service takes place at 4 p.m. at the Barclays Center.

For those unable to get inside, a video feed of the service will be made available.

Earl Simmons, a Yonkers native, died on April 9 at the age of 50.
EMBED More News Videos

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had been in "grave condition" in a New York hospital after suffering a heart attack on April 2.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswestchester countynew yorkbrooklynnew york cityrapperdmxcelebrity deathsbarclays centermemorial
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 hurt, 10 displaced in South Philly fire: Officials
Indonesia navy declares lost submarine sunk, all 53 aboard dead
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds
US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume
Police investigate double shooting that left 2 dead in Wilmington
Local providers prepare to resume J&J vaccinations
Man charged with murder of child's mother, grandmother
Show More
2 teens wounded in separate shootings in Philadelphia: Police
City officials loosen COVID-19 restrictions on bar seating
Former staffer pleads guilty to sex assault at behavioral health center
Pa. mathematician, movie buff creates method to guess Oscar winners
Gov. Wolf, city officials meet to discuss scourge of gun violence in Philly
More TOP STORIES News