Final goodbye: DMX memorial service to happen Saturday in New York

TRAFFIC ALERT *** Yonkers Ave / Central Park Ave street closures - Sat 4/24 11AM - 2PM



Yonkers Ave at CPA, incl surrounding roadways and thruway ramps, will exp intermittent street closures, lane restrictions, and heavy congestion tom. Avoid the area.#YonkersPD @CityofYonkers pic.twitter.com/c42Cv2ZmKc — Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) April 23, 2021

NEW YORK -- A final goodbye begins Saturday for the late hip-hop artist DMX in New York.The procession called "The Ruff Ryders 2 The Rescue: Ryde 4 Life" will begin at Yonkers Avenue and Central Park Avenue near Empire City Casino in Yonkers.It will cause intermittent street closures between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.A memorial service takes place at 4 p.m. at the Barclays Center.For those unable to get inside, a video feed of the service will be made available.Earl Simmons, a Yonkers native, died on April 9 at the age of 50.