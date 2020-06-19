Community & Events

Final goodbye to Philadelphia police lieutenant who died of COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Friends and family will pay their final respects Friday to a veteran Philadelphia police lieutenant who died after suffering complications from coronavirus.

Funeral services will be held for Lt. James Walker at Deliverance Evangelistic Church at 20th Street and Lehigh Avenue beginning at 11 a.m.

The 59-year-old died in April.

He was most recently assigned to the traffic division, and spent 33 years on the force.

The services will be closed except to a limited number of attendees due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
