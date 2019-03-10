Final weekend of 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the final weekend of the 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate "Flower Power" before the show closes.Sunday is America's Garden Capital Day at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, which includes talks and demonstrations from our region's top garden experts.Visitors can also pair the beautiful floral displays with a wine and spirits tasting.And there's still time to make your own floral crown that you can bring home with you.The Philadelphia Flower Show is open on Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.