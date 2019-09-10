pennsylvania news

Bon Air Fire Company reinstated after agreeing to part ways with member with alleged ties to extremist group

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Haverford Township voted Monday night to reinstate the Bon Air Fire Company after the department agreed to accept the resignation of a volunteer fireman.

Last month, township officials learned that a volunteer fireman tried to join the Proud Boys, an organization the Southern Poverty Law Center has recognized as a hate group. Officials also learned the fireman went through part of the initiation process before distancing himself from the group.

The volunteer admitted this to township officials, but the fire company's board saw no reason to accept his resignation.

Haverford Township Board Commissioner and Vice President Larry Holmes said the volunteer, who sources have identified but has not been named by the township, understood the township's policy and tended his resignation. But the fire company's board rejected the resignation sparking the commissioners to shut down the company.

On Monday, the board accepted the resignation and agreed to part ways with the volunteer fireman.
During a meeting on Monday night, township officials voted to reinstate the fire company.
