firefighters

Philadelphia firefighter honored after saving neighbor from burning building

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- He risked his life running through flames to save his neighbor, and now, Joseph Rippert has been named Philadelphia's Firefighter of the Year.

Joseph Rippert received the honor during a ceremony on Wednesday at the Fireman's Hall Museum in Spring Garden.

In March, when a fire tore through a building on the 500 block of Fairway Terrace, Rippert ran in to save someone who was trapped.



EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters rescue man from burning Roxborough home. Bob Brooks has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on March 17, 2019.



Paolo Gambaro was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, and he was at the ceremony to thank his hero.

Rippert has been on the job for two years and was off-duty when that fire broke out.

Since he was at home, at 4:30 a.m., when the fire started he didn't have any of his gear. At one point, he had to run outside for a breath of fresh air before completing the rescue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsspring garden (philadelphia)firefirefightersphiladelphia fire department
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFIGHTERS
Explosion at Northern California energy facility caught on camera
Del. firefighters get big thanks from cross country team
Firefighters get nails painted at car crash
Investigation continues into cause of house explosion in Torresdale
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fletcher Cox allegedly uses shotgun to thwart intruder
Second suspect being questioned in death of 2-year-old girl
Family of Dulce Maria Alavez not giving up hope, plans new search
All clear given at Penn State Abington, campus reopens after possible threat
Would-be robber locked in store accused of 2nd armed robbery
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Teen found dead near Penn State campus, fraternity suspended
Show More
Research finds rats can learn to drive, and even find it relaxing
AccuWeather: No rain until the weekend
Body cam shows officers saving baby choking on goldfish cracker
Chester County neighbors go to court to try to stop pipeline
Would-be robber gets locked inside store, tries to shoot his way out
More TOP STORIES News