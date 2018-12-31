COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Firework preps underway at Penn's Landing

EMBED </>More Videos

Firework preps underway at Penn's Landing. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on December 31, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Firework preps for New Year's Eve are underway at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia.

The fireworks display will go off rain or shine at 6 p.m. Monday.

Four thousand pounds of explosives packed on two barges for two fireworks displays are set to fly over the Delaware River Monday night.

Andrew Clemick of Pyrotechnico said, "We're going to have some new effects this year.
I can't mention them, you have to come out and take a look."

Pyrotechnico is in charge of tonight's event.

Big and small, the fireworks will fire away in sync with the music.

"From everything from large level effects to our larger shells which go up to ten-inch shells which break about 1,000 feet in the air to 450 feet wide," said Clemick.

Philadelphia police say even with the rain they are expecting larger crowds tonight and tomorrow because it's significantly warmer than last year.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson said, "The fireworks is most of a patrol detail. We bulk up the traffic unit. We have a lot of parking restrictions and roads closed tonight and tomorrow."

And even though it's soggy it's not stopping revelers from starting to ring in 2019 outside.

We found some skating. "I feel like the ice is a little too slippery," said Katherine Perez of Boston.

"We're here for a good time, not a long time, so we're fine with it," said Akeiyah Campbell of West Oak Lane.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsfireworksnew year's evepenn's landing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Kids ring in the New Year at Wilmington museum
Funeral service held for N.J. firefighter who died on Christmas morning
Officials gear up for New Year's Eve celebration in New York
Bucks County sheriffs play Santa for a family in need
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Nick Foles to start at QB on Sunday against Chicago
Hazmat in Plumsteadville; shelter in place order lifted
2018's Top Stories on 6abc.com
AccuWeather: Wet New Year's Eve; Warm and Windy New Year's Day
Kevin Hart surprises crew with old school cars after end of tour
3 firefighters hurt battling church blaze in Dover
Intern killed by lion had a passion for working with animals
Cow found wandering along NJ highway gives birth at animal sanctuary
Show More
Fireworks to light up the sky over the Delaware River
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
California pet stores to be only allowed to sell rescue animals
Parking restrictions, road closures for 2019 Mummers Parade
Diaz leaves Temple to become Miami's new head coach
More News