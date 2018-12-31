Firework preps underway at Penn's Landing

Firework preps for New Year's Eve are underway at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia.The fireworks display will go off rain or shine at 6 p.m. Monday.Four thousand pounds of explosives packed on two barges for two fireworks displays are set to fly over the Delaware River Monday night.Andrew Clemick of Pyrotechnico said, "We're going to have some new effects this year.I can't mention them, you have to come out and take a look."Pyrotechnico is in charge of tonight's event.Big and small, the fireworks will fire away in sync with the music."From everything from large level effects to our larger shells which go up to ten-inch shells which break about 1,000 feet in the air to 450 feet wide," said Clemick.Philadelphia police say even with the rain they are expecting larger crowds tonight and tomorrow because it's significantly warmer than last year.Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson said, "The fireworks is most of a patrol detail. We bulk up the traffic unit. We have a lot of parking restrictions and roads closed tonight and tomorrow."And even though it's soggy it's not stopping revelers from starting to ring in 2019 outside.We found some skating. "I feel like the ice is a little too slippery," said Katherine Perez of Boston."We're here for a good time, not a long time, so we're fine with it," said Akeiyah Campbell of West Oak Lane.------