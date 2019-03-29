SOMERDALE, N.J. (WPVI) -- It was a lesson in respect, taught with some rhythm in Camden County Friday morning.The Action Cam was at Sterling High School in Somerdale, as they danced the morning away with the first annual Latin Salsa Extravaganza.The inaugural event brought together five departments, from culinary arts to phys. ed. to teach about Latin culture through experience.Teacher Keith Shepherd stressed the importance of this kind of education "It's important for people to understand it, learn it and respect it as you should with everyone"The students also got to sample food from various regions in Latin America, as well as learn about it's rich history of art. and, by the looks of it, the lesson was a hit.