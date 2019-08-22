MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- People were seeing double Thursday in Mount Laurel, Burlington County,That's because it was the first annual South Jersey Twins Day.The South Jersey Mothers of Multiples hosting the event, bringing not only twins, but triplets and higher order multiples, and their families, together at Laurel Acres Park.The club has been meeting for more than 50 years, providing resources and services to families of multiples.This year they decided it was time for one BIG gathering, and today, 40 sets of local twins showed up."When i heard about it I said let's get dressed up and go meet other twins and I was just telling her how surprised I am of how many twins are in this area. It's amazing because I can never find other moms to hang out with and talk about what we have been through and how amazing it is to watch them grow. it's so amazing, I am so excited to be here."They also collected school supplies for the Center of Family Services in Woodbury.The twins in this group range in age from newborn to college and beyond.