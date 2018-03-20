COMMUNITY & EVENTS

First day of spring at Franklin Square

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials announce plans despite the lack of spring weather. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
It may not feel like Spring outside, but organizers used the first official first day of the spring season to announce several exciting events coming to Philadelphia's Franklin Square this year.

Historic Philadelphia, Incorporated announced the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival coming to the square May first through June 30th.

Spring in Franklin Square also means the return of the family friend place, which features Philly Mini Golf, the country's longest-running continuous fountain and much more.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Down At The Shore: Weekend of August 23, 2018
Energetic puppies bring smiles to faces
Great weather, big thrills for 2018 Atlantic City airshow
Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year
Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News