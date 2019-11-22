Former Philadelphia Phillies managers Manuel, Bowa sleep out to help homeless teens

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Teen homelessness is a real problem in Philadelphia.Covenant House, a nonprofit that served more than 600 homeless youths last year, is hoping to raise awareness with a "sleep out" on Thursday night.More than 200 people raised money to participate, including a pair of former legendary Philadelphia Phillies managers - Charlie Manuel and Larry Bowa."I think a lot of the kids have been dealt bad hands. We get caught up in our own little world, things being good," said Bowa."If we can spread awareness around the city, maybe if we help three or four kids that would be great, hopefully, we'll help more than that," Bowa said.One of the teens who've been helped by the nonprofit is Marquan Moss. He was homeless living on the streets for four years, but recently transitioned out of Covenant House.He's now fully employed, while living with his grandmother, saving for a place of his own."Without them, I would still be homeless. I would be living from house to house, post to post, and just without any real thought of what I was, or who I wanted to be," Moss said.